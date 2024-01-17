Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Olin were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

