Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 13,031 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £16,419.06 ($20,892.05).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redcentric alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 5,815 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,385.05 ($9,396.93).

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1,542 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,958.34 ($2,491.84).

On Friday, December 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 49,000 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £60,760 ($77,312.64).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,909 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,705.34 ($11,076.91).

On Tuesday, December 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,623 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,344.98 ($10,618.37).

On Friday, December 8th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 55,945 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £71,050.15 ($90,406.09).

Redcentric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.62) on Wednesday. Redcentric plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 144 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of £198.55 million, a PE ratio of -6,350.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

About Redcentric

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.