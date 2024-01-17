Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,823 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $40,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

