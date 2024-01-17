Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

