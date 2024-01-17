Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

