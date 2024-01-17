O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $990.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $963.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.84. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

