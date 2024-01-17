Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.31. 1,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 73.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

