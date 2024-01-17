Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.11.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF by 1,202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,658,000.
Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.
