Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $11.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

