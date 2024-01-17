Pathward Financial (CASH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY23 guidance at $6.20-6.70 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 280,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 191.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 243.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

