Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 127.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

