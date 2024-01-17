Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PCAR opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

