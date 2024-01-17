Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,841 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,331. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

