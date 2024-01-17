Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,351 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

AVT stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.