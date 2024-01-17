Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

IOO opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.74 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.54.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

