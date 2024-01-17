Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,484 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 104,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

