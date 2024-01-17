Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,572 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

