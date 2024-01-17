Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.73% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000.

Get VanEck Green Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance

GMET stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

About VanEck Green Metals ETF

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.