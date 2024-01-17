Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $542.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.31.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.