Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

