Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after buying an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

