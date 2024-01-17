Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

NYSE:A opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

