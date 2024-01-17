Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

