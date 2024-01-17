Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

SOFI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

