Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

