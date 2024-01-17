Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

