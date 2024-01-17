Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $588.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

