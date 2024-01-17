Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $335,000 in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

EAGG opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

