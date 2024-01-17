Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

