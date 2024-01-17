Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $72,767.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,036 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

