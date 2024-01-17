Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

