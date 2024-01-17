Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

