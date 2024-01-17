Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after buying an additional 1,120,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 639,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,051,000 after purchasing an additional 587,392 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

