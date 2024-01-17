Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 6.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 775.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 600,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 532,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

