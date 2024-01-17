Pi Financial Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.20

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.