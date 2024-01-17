Pi Financial Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.20

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
