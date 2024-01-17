Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.37 and last traded at $166.32. 56,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 76,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

