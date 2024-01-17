Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.37 and last traded at $166.32. Approximately 56,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 76,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.54.

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

