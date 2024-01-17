Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Holdings Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE PL opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

