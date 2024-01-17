Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $108.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,672,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

