Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

PFBC opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $77.65.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

