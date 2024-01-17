Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

