Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Pure Cycle Stock Up 0.2 %

Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.57. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $241.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 249,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

