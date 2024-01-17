PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 11%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 11.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

