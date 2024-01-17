Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.