Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Sunday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.