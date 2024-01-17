Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Zacks Research

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.