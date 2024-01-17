Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Boosted by Analyst

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

