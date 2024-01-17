Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.