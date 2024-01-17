Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

