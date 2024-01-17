Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.30.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $385.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.45. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $386.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 90.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

